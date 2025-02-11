Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,180,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,395,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

