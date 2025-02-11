Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7,757.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

