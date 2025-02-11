The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2,353.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

