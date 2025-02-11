The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

