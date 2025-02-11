The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.52 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

