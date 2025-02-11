The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,884.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 248,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.80 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at $105,620,058.57. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,034. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

