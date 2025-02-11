The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $404.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

