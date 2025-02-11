Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 163,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %
GOOG opened at $187.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
