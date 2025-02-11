Technology Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Alibaba Group, Super Micro Computer, Shopify, and Microsoft are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the technology sector, which includes businesses involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technology products or services. These stocks are characterized by the potential for high growth due to innovations and advancements in technology, but also tend to be volatile and subject to changes in market sentiment and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. 123,224,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,442,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.73. 33,154,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,290,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $721.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,797,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,972. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $725.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,496. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $269.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,507,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. 25,809,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,942,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.29. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

