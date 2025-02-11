Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Target were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

