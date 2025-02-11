T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lifted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 78,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.96 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $292.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

