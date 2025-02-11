Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $285,287,314. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,027.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,032.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $917.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

