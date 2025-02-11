Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $59.97 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $59,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,390.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,278.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.25. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

