Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.54. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

