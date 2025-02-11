Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

SYK opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.