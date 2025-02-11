Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after acquiring an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.