Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 0.86. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Stora Enso Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

