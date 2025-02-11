Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,942 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 883.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.2 %

SMCI stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

