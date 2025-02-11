Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 22,426 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.54 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.