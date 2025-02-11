Stone Summit Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

