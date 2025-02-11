Stone Summit Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $252.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

