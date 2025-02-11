Stone Summit Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $203.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $174.19 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

