Stone Summit Wealth LLC Buys 196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.