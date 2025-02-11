Stone Summit Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 757,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

