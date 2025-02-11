Stone Summit Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after buying an additional 929,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,776,000 after buying an additional 840,689 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,722,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,896,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

