Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

