Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $628.07. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

