Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Target by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.
View Our Latest Analysis on Target
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.