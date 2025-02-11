Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 474 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 348.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $374.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

