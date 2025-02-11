Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $113,828,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Amphenol by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,932,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

