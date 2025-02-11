Stephens Inc. AR Buys 10,681 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

