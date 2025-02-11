Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $603.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $493.07 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.