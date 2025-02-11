Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $603.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $493.07 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.03. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
