SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $268.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

