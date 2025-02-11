SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Elevation Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.90 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $266.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

