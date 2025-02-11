SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $268.66 and last traded at $268.37, with a volume of 13218761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

