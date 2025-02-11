S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.000-17.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.78. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

