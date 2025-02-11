Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
