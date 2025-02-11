Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

