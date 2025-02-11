Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $205.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

