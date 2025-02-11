Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

