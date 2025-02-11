Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,080 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

