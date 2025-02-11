Solar Stocks To Follow Now – February 08th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, United States Steel, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the production, development, installation, and/or marketing of solar energy products and services. These stocks can include manufacturers of solar panels, developers of solar power projects, and companies offering solar integration solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale use. Investing in solar stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth of the solar industry and potentially benefit from the increasing demand for renewable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.70 on Friday, reaching $361.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,251,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.53. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $472.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.20. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

United States Steel stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,637,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. 6,431,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,942. Vistra has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.99. 2,390,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.51. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

