SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.07. 10,334,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,995,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. The trade was a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Amundi grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,479,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.