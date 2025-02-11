Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,242 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

