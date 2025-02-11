Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $196.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.
Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.89.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $58,414,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $54,644,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $15,603,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
