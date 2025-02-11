Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 19,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 39,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

