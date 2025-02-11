Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

