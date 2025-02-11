Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.