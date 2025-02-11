Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $1.49 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

