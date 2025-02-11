Sensible Money LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sensible Money LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

